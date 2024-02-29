Thursday, February 29, 2024
31 dead in Mali after bus plunges off bridge

Agencies
February 29, 2024
BAMAKO   -  Thirty-one people were killed in Mali on Tuesday night and 10 others wounded when a bus travelling towards Burkina Faso fell off a bridge in the country’s southeast, the transport ministry said. The accident occurred at around 5:00 pm (1700 GMT) at a bridge crossing the Bagoe river, it added. “A bus... that was leaving Kenieba commune for Burkina Faso tipped off a bridge. The likely cause is the driver losing control of the vehicle,” the ministry said in a statement.

Automobile accidents are frequent in Mali, where many roads and highways as well as vehicles are in poor condition. Earlier this month, 15 people were killed and 46 injured when a bus heading toward the capital Bamako collided with a truck in central Mali.

