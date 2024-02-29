Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

50 unregistered motorcycles seized

Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   The district traffic police on Wednesday launched a crackdown against unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws here in the city. The operation was started following an awareness drive conducted by the traffic police to educate the citizens about traffic rules on the directives District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran. During checking at various points, the traffic police impounded 50 motorcycles and 50 three-wheeler after these were found unregistered or plying on roads without number plates. DSP Traffic said that the operation would continue to control traffic problems and overcome road accidents.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1709095071.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024