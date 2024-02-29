60 years of excellence celebrated by Millat Tractors

LAHORE - Millat Tractor Ltd, the leading manufacturer of agricultural tractors, farm machinery & power generators in Pakistan, celebrated its 60 years of excellence and success as the country’s largest tractors selling company since 1964.

At this occasion, Chairman Millat Group, Sikandar Mustafa Khan paid rich tributes to its founding father Rana Khuda Dad, its Board of Directors, past & present employees, management and workers who had the vision of accelerating MTL towards the path of localization and tapping global markets with its wide range of products. CEO MTL Raheel Asghar congratulated all its stakeholders, partners and employees for their invaluable contributions and prayed that MTL continues to strengthen and serve the economy of Pakistan.

At this special occasion, the company released its “Millat Anthem Song” expressing its enthusiasm and association with the farmers, their struggle to provide and the dedication of its workforce. This video anthem song depicted diversity, vibrancy and patriotic emotions of the company towards the motherland.

On this historic milestone, honoring the needs of the farming community, the company launched 02 new tractor models as a gift for the farmers introducing its Deluxe series with MF-260 Deluxe and MF-385 Deluxe. Industry stalwarts and guests praised the services of Millat Tractors Ltd towards the prosperity of Pakistan’s professionally skilled workforce and its farming community.