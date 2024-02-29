ADCG chairs Sialkot Quality Control Board meeting

SIALKOT - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Sialkot Asad Raza Kazmi has said no one would be allowed to buy and sell drugs without drug sale licence. Action would be taken under the Drug Control Act against medical stores and medicine distributors for sale of expired, prohibited, unregistered medicines, records of controlled drugs and failure to maintain warranty, he said while hearing cases at the 136th meeting of District Quality Control Board Sialkot.

Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Rehan Azhar, Drug Controller Naila Rafiq, Secretary District Quality Control Board Farrukh Majeed, Member/Medicine Expert Dr Mohsin Javed, Deputy Drug Controller Daska Shayan Raza, Drug Inspector Pasrur Naveed Sarwar and Drug Inspector Sambrial Abu Bakar attended the meeting.

Asad Kazmi said drug inspectors should regularly inspect medical stores and ensure the required temperature in cold chain and medical stores in transportation of medicine, while taking action against quacks. At the meeting, 38 cases were heard regarding sale of prohibited drugs and controlled drugs without drug sale licence and non-availability of qualified person and warranty of drugs. Five drug challans were sent to Gujranwala while 15 were directed to conduct reinspections while 18 were given warnings.

AROUND 0.5M KIDS GIVEN POLIO VACCINE IN 2 DAYS

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that in the first two days of the ongoing five-day national anti-polio campaign in Sialkot district, around five lac (499,208) children under five years of age were given polio vaccine.

By March 2, remaining three lac children would be administered polio drops and it would be ensured that every child in Sialkot district is covered in the campaign. He was reviewing the ongoing polio campaign, which was attended by assistant commissioners of four tehsils of Sialkot district and the local officials of the health department.

The DC said all polio teams should keep a complete record of children who are not available at home in their area and ensure that the child had received the drops in the current campaign by physically verifying them.

He said that on the catch-up days on February 29 and March 1, the entire focus of the teams would be on the missing children and they should be traced and given polio vaccine. He said that a complete record of missing children should be kept so that children are not missed in any way. He said the Health Department should fulfil the national duty with full honesty and responsibility.