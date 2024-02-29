Adele postpones all Las Vegas show dates in March due to sickness

LONDON - Adele has postponed all of next month’s shows of her ongoing Las Vegas residency after announcing she is ill. The British singer said on social media that doctors told her to rest but did not reveal details of her illness. The announcement comes just over five months ahead of her 10-night run of stadium shows in Munich in August. In a statement, she said: “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency.” She explained that she had initially fallen ill at the end of her run of shows last year - all based at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in early November. The residency was then due to take a break over the festive period. But she explained that she had not got “the chance to get back to full health before the shows resumed” on 19 January. Since then she has performed 12 shows. As part of her residency contract, which is scheduled to continue until June, she performs every Friday and Saturday. New dates for the 10 postponed shows are yet to be announced, but ticket-holders will be sent the information “asap”. The residency was initially set to start in January 2022, but was cancelled just 24 hours before the first show was due to begin and was instead launched in March of that year.