Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

AIOU holds int’l moot on research and practices in education

APP
February 29, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  A two-day 7th International Con­ference on Research and Practic­es in Education with the theme “Transforming Education: Em­powering Learning for Life” start­ed yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). 

Chairman, of Akhuwat Foun­dation, Dr. Amjad Saqib was the chief guest at the opening session while Dr. Kiichi Oyasu, from To­kyo Healthcare University, Japan, and Dr. Fatima Rehan Dar from Karachi were the keynote speak­ers of the inaugural session. 

A large number of scholars from different universities of Pakistan were present at the session while foreign scholars joined the ses­sion online. 

Dr. Amjad Saqib said that the beauty of the universe is hidden in knowledge and that knowl­edge is useless which does not help us to explore hidden things around us. 

City traffic police divided into three divisions

He emphasized the need to ex­pand the canvas of thinking. Dr. Amjad Saqib explained in de­tail the factors and attributes of knowledge, practice, sincerity, and intransigence for research. 

Dr. Saqib said that making the universe beautiful should be the focus of our research. He stressed the need for collaboration in re­search and education. 

Dr. Amjad said that our attention has been drawn towards these sustainable development goals by the Holy Quran and Hadiths.

Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that our goal is to create an educated and skilled society. He said that 2030 is near and we have not yet achieved the sustainable develop­ment goals.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024