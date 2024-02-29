AIOU holds int’l moot on research and practices in education

ISLAMABAD - A two-day 7th International Con­ference on Research and Practic­es in Education with the theme “Transforming Education: Em­powering Learning for Life” start­ed yesterday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Chairman, of Akhuwat Foun­dation, Dr. Amjad Saqib was the chief guest at the opening session while Dr. Kiichi Oyasu, from To­kyo Healthcare University, Japan, and Dr. Fatima Rehan Dar from Karachi were the keynote speak­ers of the inaugural session.

A large number of scholars from different universities of Pakistan were present at the session while foreign scholars joined the ses­sion online.

Dr. Amjad Saqib said that the beauty of the universe is hidden in knowledge and that knowl­edge is useless which does not help us to explore hidden things around us.

He emphasized the need to ex­pand the canvas of thinking. Dr. Amjad Saqib explained in de­tail the factors and attributes of knowledge, practice, sincerity, and intransigence for research.

Dr. Saqib said that making the universe beautiful should be the focus of our research. He stressed the need for collaboration in re­search and education.

Dr. Amjad said that our attention has been drawn towards these sustainable development goals by the Holy Quran and Hadiths.

Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that our goal is to create an educated and skilled society. He said that 2030 is near and we have not yet achieved the sustainable develop­ment goals.