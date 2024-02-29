Aitzaz, Khosa making history, says Mian Mateen

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen said Wednesday that legal wizards Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa are making history by issuing bold statements despite difficult situation. In a press statement, he also said that Hamid Mir and Haroon Rashid are also playing a very good role under present circumstances. Mian Mateen said that Haroon Rashid did wonderful interviews and commentary irrespective of his political affiliation. Similarly, Hamid Mir has proved himself as patriotic Pakistani at every forum, removing all previous doubts. “Good people exist in all eras. These gentlemen have got written their names in the history of Pakistan,” he added.