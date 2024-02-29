Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Aitzaz, Khosa making history, says Mian Mateen

Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

 LAHORE   -   President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen said Wednesday that legal wizards Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa are making his­tory by issuing bold statements despite difficult situation. In a press statement, he also said that Hamid Mir and Haroon Rashid are also playing a very good role under present circumstances. Mian Mateen said that Haroon Rashid did wonderful in­terviews and commentary irrespective of his po­litical affiliation. Similarly, Hamid Mir has proved himself as patriotic Pakistani at every forum, re­moving all previous doubts. “Good people exist in all eras. These gentlemen have got written their names in the history of Pakistan,” he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024