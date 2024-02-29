Thursday, February 29, 2024
ANF seizes over 31 kg drugs in 9 operations; arrests 12

February 29, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to re­cover over 31 kg drugs and arrested 12 accused, said an ANF Headquar­ters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed 900 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport.

He said, 580 grams Ice was recovered from two passengers going to Qatar at Lahore Airport.

In a raid at a couri­er office in Rawalpindi, 58 grams weed and 70 MDMA were recovered from three different par­cels sent from the Nether­lands and UK.

6 kg hashish and 4 kg Ice were recovered from the possession of two accused rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

The spokesman said that 4 kg opium, 3.7 kg hash­ish and 1 kg Ice were re­covered from an accused arrested in Bahria Town, Lahore. 6 kg hashish was recovered from 3 sus­pects arrested at Airport Chowk Quetta. 5 kg heroin was recovered from 3 sus­pects netted near Leal Ka­sur check post.

Cases under the An­ti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the ar­rested accused while fur­ther investigations are un­der process.

