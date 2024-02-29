ATC releases man in 2 cops murder case

RAWALPINDI - A judge of anti terrorism court on Wednesday dropped charges against a man held by Counter Terrorism Department in con­nection with two cops murder case. In the firing incident, many other cops had suffered bullet injuries.

The man, released by ATC in po­lice cops murder case, indentified as Abdul Rauf alias Khubaib, was originally accused of launching a brazen armed attack along with this accomplice on a police par­ty deputed for security of Rizvia Hall in 2014. CTD had registered a case number 1295/14 under sections 302/353/324/34 of PPC and 7 Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).

Later, CTD held the accused Abdul Rauf in connection with murder of two cops and injur­ing many others. During iden­tification parade, the injured cops including Yasir, Fareed, Muhammad Sarfraz and other identified the accused. When the ATC judge took up murder case, Qazi Khalil Ur Rehman Advocate, who appeared on behalf of accused, argued that since the identification parade of his client was done by wit­nesses during his custody with CTD, therefore, the process had lost its importance. He added there was a huge contradiction in statements of witnesses and appealed the judge to acquit his client from murder case.

The judge ordered release of the accused after completion of arguments of defence lawyer.

Apart from the maimed cops of Rawalpindi police, some 31 wit­nesses had appeared before ATC for recording of their statements in cops murder case. Separately a court had granted capital punish­ment to a murder convict namely Rizwan and also imposed fine of Rs 500,000 on him. The accused was involved in murder of Adnan Farooq and Zaheer in limits of Po­lice Station Gujar Khan in 2021.

In yet another case, the court also awarded seven year each im­prisonment to two murder con­victs namely Tahir and Zeeshan. The duo were involved in killing Sajid Sharif in Gujar Khan.

Meanwhile, a court sent a mur­der convict behind imprison­ment for life for his involvement in murder of Shehzad Iqbal and injuring Saqib in limits of PS Waris Khan.