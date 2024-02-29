AWKUM employees oppose ‘unlawful’ use of varsity cars by ex-VC

MARDAN - All Employees Association at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has demanded withdrawal of cars from former vice-chancellor Dr Zahoorul Haq and said the ex-VC is still illegally possessing the university’s cars.
A press release stated that the association held a meeting at the AWKUM’s Garden Campus Library. The attendees included association’s Chairman Mazhar Khan, President Adnan Saeed, General Secretary Inam Afridi, Senior Vice President Jawad Sangar, Vice President Aabid Ali, Media Secretary Ali Khan, Press Officer Aamir Ali Shah, and Ajmal Shah.
The meeting participants stated that the tenure of former VC Dr Zahoorul Haq ended on November 11, 2023, but he still uses the cars of the university. They alleged that the cars were being misused.
They demanded the KP Governor and chief secretary to promptly retrieve valuable vehicles that are in unlawful possession of Dr Zahoorul Haq and other officials.
“The university is facing financial losses on the one hand, and on the other hand, there is no accountability for the officials. This misuse of vehicles must be investigated,” stated Adnan Saeed, the association president.