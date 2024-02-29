Thursday, February 29, 2024
AWKUM employees oppose ‘unlawful’ use of varsity cars by ex-VC

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 29, 2024
MARDAN  -  All Employees Association at Ab­dul Wali Khan University Mar­dan (AWKUM) has demanded withdrawal of cars from former vice-chancellor Dr Zahoorul Haq and said the ex-VC is still illegally possessing the university’s cars.

A press release stated that the association held a meeting at the AWKUM’s Garden Campus Library. The attendees included associ­ation’s Chairman Mazhar Khan, President Adnan Saeed, General Secretary Inam Afridi, Senior Vice President Jawad Sangar, Vice Pres­ident Aabid Ali, Media Secretary Ali Khan, Press Officer Aamir Ali Shah, and Ajmal Shah.

The meeting participants stat­ed that the tenure of former VC Dr Zahoorul Haq ended on November 11, 2023, but he still uses the cars of the university. They alleged that the cars were being misused.

They demanded the KP Gov­ernor and chief secretary to promptly retrieve valuable vehi­cles that are in unlawful posses­sion of Dr Zahoorul Haq and oth­er officials.

PA approves Rs 358b amid Opp protest

“The university is facing finan­cial losses on the one hand, and on the other hand, there is no ac­countability for the officials. This misuse of vehicles must be investi­gated,” stated Adnan Saeed, the as­sociation president.

