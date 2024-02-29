Balaj Murder Case: Ahsan Shah arrested for 5 Crore deal

The Organised Crime Unit (OCU) and the investigation police have reportedly busted a major network, including another hired shooter, handlers and facilitators, in connection with the murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu, the young son of Lahore’s underworld don late Arif Ameer alias Tipu Truckanwala.

Of them, Ahsan Shah believed to be a close friend of Balaj, had provided information to Teefi Butt about Balaj’s presence at a wedding party in Chuhng where he was allegedly murdered by a hitman, Muzaffar Hussain, on Feb 19.

The other key facilitator, Ali Asghar, was arrested from Panja Gali, a spot which is about one and a half hours away from Oghi tehsil of Mansehra district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The calls and the locations of two mobile phones used in the murder plan of Balaj helped the OCU staff to reach the second hired shooter and other suspects who were close to underworld don Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt and Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt.

An official privy to the development told the Media that the OCU team hit the breakthrough by tracing the suspects through the calls of two mobile phones that were used before, during and after the murder of Balaj Tipu.

He said one of the mobile phones was found switched off on the premises of Teefi Butt in Naseerabad and the other went offline at the crime scene where Balaj was allegedly shot dead.