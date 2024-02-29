Thursday, February 29, 2024
Chief Secretary Punjab inducted in PCB BoG

Chief Secretary Punjab inducted in PCB BoG
Web Sports Desk
4:54 PM | February 29, 2024
Sports

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has appointed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman as a member of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The appointment was formalized through a notification issued by the cabinet division. Zahid Akhtar Zaman, who is currently serving as Chief Secretary of Punjab, has been entrusted with immediate responsibilities within the PCB.

Alongside his role in the provincial administration, Zaman will now contribute as a member of the PCB Board of Governors.

This appointment comes as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen and enhance the governance structure of the PCB, with individuals from various backgrounds contributing their expertise to the development and management of cricket in Pakistan.

Earlier, two High-Performance Centres were handed over to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by the Government of Punjab in a bid to nurture cricket talent.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

