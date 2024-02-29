City traffic police divided into three divisions

LAHORE - I n a move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and management, the Lahore Traffic Police has been divided into three divisions, and Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar has issued di­rections for restructuring of the department. The Traffic Police has been divided into City Division, Sadar Division, and Cantonment Division, and SP Headquarters Sohail Fazil has been appointed as SP Cantonment Divi­sion, SP Shahzad Khan in City Division, while SP Malik Akramullah has been assigned to Sadar Division.