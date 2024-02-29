CM Maryam orders timely completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities concerned to complete the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project on time.

Maryam visited the site and reviewed the project.

On the occasion, she said the project should be completed on time and there would be no compromise on the quality of the project.

NESPAK and FWO officials briefed the chief minister on the progress of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project.

The Punjab CM was briefed that the project started in September 2023 and all the construction work would be completed by February 2025.