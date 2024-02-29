Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Maryam orders timely completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project

CM Maryam orders timely completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project
Web Desk
7:19 PM | February 29, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities concerned to complete the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project on time.

Maryam visited the site and reviewed the project.

On the occasion, she said the project should be completed on time and there would be no compromise on the quality of the project.

NESPAK and FWO officials briefed the chief minister on the progress of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project.

The Punjab CM was briefed that the project started in September 2023 and all the construction work would be completed by February 2025.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024