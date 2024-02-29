CM Sindh declares rain emergency amid heavy rain forecast

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday declared rain emergency in the province after a weather forecast of a heavy rainfall in the province.

Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting over the weather emergency and directed for high alert at all local bodies, administration and hospitals.

The meeting also declared half-day duty at all government and private institutions in Karachi tomorrow (Friday) due to likely rain situation.

“The people are requested to avoid going unnecessarily of their homes,” Shah said. “Rainfall is expected in Karachi by 2:00pm,” he said. “There are three to four spells of rainfall in the city tomorrow,” he said.

“The rainwater is expected to enter in Sindh from Khuzdar mountain range,” Shah said. He directed Commissioner Larkana to take all precautionary measures to tackle the situation.

“We have to keep our preparations complete with regard to rainfall warning,” chief minister said.

Director General Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Salman Shah briefed the chief minister. “Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi comes under water pressure in rainfall,” PDMA official said.

Chief Minister also directed the DIG Traffic to ensure better traffic arrangements in city.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall across most districts of Sindh with wind or thunderstorm in Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas on 29th Feb and 01st March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.