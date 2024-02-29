COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital to arrange free cataract eye surgery camp

ISLAMABAD - COMSTECH and Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Pakistan in collaboration with Al-Nur Foundation Somalia, and Benadir University Somalia, are organizing a free cataract eye surgery camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, from March 01-10. The goal of this initiative is to eliminate avoidable blindness by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. The camp will be held at Dalmar Specialized and Teaching Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia. According to COMSTECH, the free cataract eye surgery camp embodies its vision to prioritize healthcare accessibility and community welfare. This initiative is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals in need. By offering free medical consultations, medications, eyeglasses, and surgeries to address cataract-related issues, the camp aims to alleviate the burden of visual impairment and improve the overall quality of life for participants.