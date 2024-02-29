Confession of Mustafa Kamal shameful, says Haleem Shaikh

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President, Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that audio, video leaks and confession of Mustafa Kamal are shameful scandalous and retribution of misdeeds. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that mandate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was like a stolen car which everybody evades to purchase.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that MQM along with stolen mandate went to acquire ministries. He said that MQM went to sell mandate and it should made the Form 45, public if it possess as per its claims.

The PTI leader said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) have stolen mandate while MQM robbed the mandate. He said that people of Karachi voted in favour of PTI and Jammat-e-Islami (JI) and all should accept the said reality. It would be better to return the stolen property to its owner, he added.

Haleem Adil said that the Karachiities have rejected MQM-P and it so-called allies as well. He vowed to take back all seats won by PTI which have been given to other political parties through rigging. Haleem Adil said that PTI won 20 National Assembly seats from Karachi and two from Hyderabad. We have won 183 National Assembly seats across the country, he concluded.