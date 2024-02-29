Controversy erupts as mobile, internet shutdown sparks criticism

LAHORE - In an unprecedented move, the shutdown of mobile phone and internet services during general elections has sparked controversy, with Salman Akram Raja, the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nomi­nated candidate, condemning the blackout as a deliberate attempt to keep the public uninformed.

Addressing the media, Salman Akram Raja expressed his con­cern, stating that the decision to shut down internet and phone ser­vices is part of a plan to keep the public in the dark about the ongo­ing developments during the elec­tions. Responding to a journalist’s question, Raja emphasized that despite the challenges, he remains optimistic about a strong voter turnout in favor of PTI.

“This situation is unprecedent­ed in the history of Pakistan, and it marks a dark moment for our nation,” said Salman Akram Raja, adding that such actions are

not in line with democratic prin­ciples. He demanded the immedi­ate restoration of mobile phone services, arguing that shutting down communication channels on election day is inappropriate.

The abrupt suspension of mo­bile and internet services affected various regions across the coun­try, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan,

Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Abbot­tabad, and other areas. Citizens faced severe difficulties due to the sudden communication blackout.

The Ministry of Interior defend­ed the decision, citing security con­cerns in the wake of recent inci­dents of terrorism. According to a spokesperson, the temporary sus­pension aimed to enhance security measures, maintain peace and or­der, and address potential threats during the election process.

As the controversy unfolds, the citizens express their frustration over the communication disrup­tions, raising questions about the balance between security meas­ures and the citizens’ right to in­formation.

The debate intensifies as the na­tion awaits the outcome of this historic election amid unprece­dented circumstances.