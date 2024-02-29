DC reviews polio drive

LAHORE - The second anti-polio drive of 2024, led by the district administration, continued its momentum on the third consecutive day in the provincial capital on Wednes­day. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Bilal Ganj area, overseeing the anti-polio campaign, evaluating the per­formance and attendance of polio workers, and emphasising strict action against any falsification of polio entries. Demonstrating commitment, the DC personally adminis­tered anti-polio drops to children under five years of age, verifying markings on their fingers and checking door markings in the area. She received updates from Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar and relevant health authorities about team presence, polio drop administration, and documenta­tion. During the briefing, it was highlighted that over 452,112 children had received anti-polio drops during the campaign so far. As many as 124 reluctant parents were convinced to administer polio vaccination drops to their children. Special seven-day anti -polio drive would continue till March 3. DC Rafia Haider urged polio workers to execute the campaign diligently, aligning with the directives of Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz. Providing further in­structions to the teams, the DC encouraged parents to collaborate with polio workers, emphasising the crucial role of ensuring children receive the two necessary polio drops for their future wellbeing.

DC REVIEWS CLEANLINESS ARRANGEMENTS

Implementation of the vision of a neat and clean Punjab, initiated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has begun. La­hore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider made a sudden visit to Outfall Road here on Wednesday and assessed cleanliness and maintenance arrangements. The presence of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff in the field was also checked. The DC said strict action would be taken against supervisors in case of field workers’ absence from duty. All temporary waste collection points would be maintained waste-free on a daily basis, he added. It was further emphasised that Lahore is the heart of Pakistan, the city of gardens, and cleanliness of the highest standard should be ensured. There should be no compro­mise on clearing debris from roads, streets, and alleys, he said and added that dust and dirt, accumulated on roads and footpaths, should also be cleared. According to the di­rectives of the Punjab chief minister, Lahore would be made dust-free.