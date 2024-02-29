ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday appointed five presiding officers to conduct election to the office of President of Pakistan, in Islamabad and four provincial capitals.

According to ECP spokesperson, these officers will receive nomination papers from candidates and chair meetings of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) at Parliament House, Islamabad, and the provincial assembly of the respective province during the scheduled polling for the presidential election.

According to the notification, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court will oversee the elections in the Senate and National Assembly in Islamabad.

A Member of the Election Commission-I, Election Commission of Pakistan, will supervise polling in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, located in Lahore. The Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court will supervise the Presidential Elections in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, situated in Karachi.

Similarly, the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court will supervise the polls in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, located in Peshawar. Finally, the Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court will conduct the presidential polls in the Provincial Assembly in Quetta.

The ECP has said the presiding officers would receive nomination papers from the candidates and preside over the meetings of the parliament, and respective provincial assemblies.

The election commission will announce the election schedule on March 1 (tomorrow).

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is expected to become the country’s president for the second time as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) along other political parties have agreed to form a coalition government in the centre.