ECP rejects Nawaz Sharif ’s election petition

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected the election petition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif requesting a re-election in NA-15, Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The returning officer for NA-15 Mansehra presented a report to the ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. According to the report, the results for the entire NA- 15 constituency were found to be accurate based on Forms 45. Announcing the reserved judgment, the ECP bench instructed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to seek a remedy through the Election Tribunal for his alleged claim of rigging in NA-15, Mansehra. The ECP bench instructed the relevant Returning Officer to finalize the results within three days. Independent candidate Shahzada Gustasip secured 105,249 votes, defeating Nawaz Sharif, who received 80,382 votes in NA-15 Mansehra in the February 8 general elections.