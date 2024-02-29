Eighteen signs MOH with join ventures cell of GHQ for future projects

ISLAMABAD - The Defense Housing Authority (DHA) and Eighteen by Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd. (EEPL), a subsidiary of ORA developers which is a re­nowned international real estate development organization, has signed a Memorandum of Un­derstanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collabo­ration in the development of properties. The MoU signing ceremony took place between the Joint Ventures Cell of GHQ Rawalpindi, Defense city Karachi and Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Muqeem Ahmed Subhani, Director of Joint Ventures Cell at GHQ, Brigadier Imran Naqvi, Executive Di­rector Business Planning, DHA City Karachi and Mr. Tarek Hamdy, CEO of Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd. Brig. Sohail Imtiaz, Administrator DHA Ka­rachi and other key officials were also present at the event.

The partnership signals a commitment to explore and undertake joint initiatives for the development of residential cum commer­cial apartments, shopping malls, golf courses, community clubs, hotels, and entertainment arenas within DHA, Defense City Karachi and Askari Housings.

While Commenting this latest development, Tarek Hamdy, CEO of Elite Estates Pvt. Ltd., stated, “We are excited about the opportunities that this MoU brings forth. We are committed to leveraging its expertise in real estate devel­opment to deliver projects of the highest stan­dards by joining forces with DHA.”

Brigadier Muqeem Ahmed Subhani, Director of Joint Ventures Cell at GHQ remarked, “Our shared vision for sustainable development and excellence in real estate will drive positive out­comes for our communities. Through this part­nership, we aim to create iconic spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents and con­tribute to the economic growth of the region.”