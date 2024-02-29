Eliminate street crime, drug mafia and dacoits in Katcha area, Murad orders police

KARACHI - On the first day of his third term in office, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting on law and order directed the police to improve the performance of the 22 police stations by concentrating on the hotspots in the city where the street crime rate was higher and ensure the revival of all the unfunctional check posts established in the katcha area to control kidnapping for ransom in the Riverine area. “I want the strength of police stations must be increased from12,000 policemen to 24,000 across the 108 police stations in the city.”

At the outset of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the dacoits had established their way in the Riverine areas of Larkana and Sukkur divisions. “I am not happy with the increasing trend of street crime and kidnapping for ransom in Larkana and Sukkur division,” he said and added that he wanted a targeted operation against drug mafia to eliminate them properly.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, DG Rangers Maj Gen Azhar Waqas, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Karachi Khadim Rind, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, DIGs Azfar Mahesar, Asad Raza, Asif Qaimkhani, and others.

Divisional Commissioners Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad attended the meeting through video link. IG Police Riffat Mukhtar gave a presentation to the CM said that during the last two months, 23 people were killed during robberies, 3953 mobiles were snatched, 46 fourwheelers and 1537 twowheelers were snatched.

To a question, the IG police told the CM that there were 22 police stations in which street crime was high. The CM directed the IG police to provide him with a list of 22 vulnerable police stations in terms of street crime and identify the hotspots so that special focus could be given to them. Murad Shah directed the city police chief to get all his SSPs on the roads in the evening. He added that street crime mostly started after sunset, therefore police patrolling and the presence of the police on the roads must be ensured to control them. Answering to a question, the CM was told that there were 108 police stations with a strength of 12,000 policemen in Karachi. The CM said that Karachi had a strength of 48,000 policemen but only 12,000 policemen hade been deployed at 108 police stations which showed that each police station had 112 police men on average.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the IG Police to rationalise the police force deployed in other units and raise the strength of police stations from 12000 to 24,000. IG Police told the CM that there were 25000 vacant posts of policemen in the province. At this, the CM directed him to start recruitment purely on merit.