‘Fake mandate’: Audios of MQM-P leaders leaked as rivals seek ECP action

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MPM-P) appears not satisfied with the talks pertaining to government formation in the Centre after two audio leaks of the party leaders, part of the negotiating team, senior deputy convener Mustafa Kamal and Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, suggested the same.

In one of the audio, the governor who was apparently sharing details of the negotiations with the MQM-P coordination committee, could be heard saying that they were part of the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) government when PML-N and PPP were in the opposition and they supported the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which angered their voters. Sharing that the MQM-P got seven seats despite all the hurdles in 2018 polls as per their true vote bank, he said that the party didn’t get the vote in recent polls. He lamented that despite giving sacrifices of their vote bank owing to the PDM policies, they were being offered one ministry of the information technology while the PPP was also eyeing the post of the governor.

Tessori further said that the party would face severe consequences if they entered into an alliance and revealed that the PPP was pressurising the PML-N to sideline the party. Later in a clarification from the Governor House, it said that the remarks in the audio were edited and Mustafa Kamal had given a clarification in this regard.

Previously another audio tape leaked online revealed Mustafa Kamal speaking that they were called late at night to meet PML-N delegation and it seemed that they were reluctant to meet them. Mustafa Kamal claimed the PML-N leaders told his party’s delegation that after this meeting, they also had to meet PPP’s leadership. “To this, we asked about an agreement between them but they said it was confidential,” he said.

“However, they told us two things: PPP called our mandate as 100 percent fake and secondly PPP wanted us to be sidelined as the former and PML-N have complete numbers for government formation,” Kamal could be heard saying in the audio. In a video message, Mustafa Kamal endorsed the content of the video and said that there was nothing new in it. He said someone from MQMP had leaked this audio as it was the party’s coordination committee meeting where these discussions were held.

“We suspected MQM London moles in our rank and file and now this audio has helped us in identifying those turncoats,” he claimed. Commenting on these revelations, Jamaat-e- Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori to become an approver and unmask the entire plan of rigging the 2024 general elections.

Addressing media, he asked Tessori to explain in detail how a rejected party was imposed on Karachi and Karachiites. He said that such revelations will be a great service to the democracy in the country. It will ensure that any such episode was not repeated. After confession by Kamran Tessori and Mustafa Kamal, the Election Commission of Pakistan has no other option but to reverse the bogus results and rectify them in the light of form 45s, he said. The JI leader further said that Karachiites voted for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami in general elections 2024 on February 8 but a rejected party was imposed on the mega city on February 9 and 10.