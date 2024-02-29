Fazl sceptical about assembly term completion

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday expressed the apprehension that the newly-formed National Assembly would not complete its five-year term.

The Maulana was replying to a journalist when he was going to attend the inaugural session of the assembly.

How do you feel on coming [back] to the assembly, questioned the journalist, and he was quick to retort: “It's not an assembly, it's something else.”

The newsman asked the second question; “Will the assembly complete its term.”

The JUI-F chief was quick to respond, “If things go like this, I don't think so.”

Later, he attended the assembly session and took oath.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the Maulana visited the chamber of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who congratulated him on assuming the office.

In the meanwhile, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, BAP head Khalid Magsi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and others visited the chamber and also greeted Maulana Fazl.