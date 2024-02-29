Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fazl sceptical about assembly term completion

Fazl sceptical about assembly term completion
Web Desk
3:00 PM | February 29, 2024
National

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday expressed the apprehension that the newly-formed National Assembly would not complete its five-year term. 

The Maulana was replying to a journalist when he was going to attend the inaugural session of the assembly.

How do you feel on coming [back] to the assembly, questioned the journalist, and he was quick to retort: “It's not an assembly, it's something else.”

The newsman asked the second question; “Will the assembly complete its term.”

The JUI-F chief was quick to respond, “If things go like this, I don't think so.” 

Later, he attended the assembly session and took oath. 

After the oath-taking ceremony, the Maulana visited the chamber of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who congratulated him on assuming the office.

In the meanwhile, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan, BAP head Khalid Magsi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and others visited the chamber and also greeted Maulana Fazl.

Fuel shortage shuts down last functioning hospital in northern Gaza

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024