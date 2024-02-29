FJWU Chakri campus commences classes for 6 departments

RAWALPINDI - Fatima Jinnah Women’s Univer­sity (FJWU) Chakri campus has commenced classes for six de­partments including Biotech­nology, Bioinformatics, Physics, Electronic Engineering, Law, and Commerce.

According to a FJWU spokesper­son, FJWU had achieved a histor­ic milestone with the inauguration of its first women’s public sector campus in the Chakri area.

The campus, which had com­menced classes for six depart­ments, marks a significant leap forward in women’s education and opens doors to a brighter future for the local community.

She informed that Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Vice Chancel­lor of FJWU had expressed deep gratitude to the dedicated ef­forts of the faculty and staff in­volved in achieving the suc­cessful establishment and commencement of the classes at the new campus.

Highlighting the importance of this milestone, Dr. Uzaira Rafique also emphasized the pivotal role of the Chakri Campus in shaping the future of women’s education.

Chakri campus would start a new era of educational opportu­nities for the local community and it has offered access to higher ed­ucation and empowered individu­als to pursue their academic aspi­rations.

The Chakri Campus had com­menced academic activities in six departments, she added.

FJWU is committed to provid­ing quality education and contrib­uting to the intellectual and so­cio-economic development of the region.