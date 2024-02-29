Four including three policemen arrested for stealing copper wire

KARACHI - Four people including three policemen were arrested for stealing copper wire from Pakistan Steel Mills in Karachi on Wednesday. According to police, the three cops were posted at Steel Town police station and were involved in stealing copper wire from the Steel Mills. Police constable Muhammad Ali Arshad, Abdul Ghafoor, Saqib Nazir and private person Bilal were involved in the theft and they were all arrested, the police said. A case has been registered against all the involved police personnel and further investigation was underway, said the police.