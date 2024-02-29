German firm offers interest-free loan facility to KP traders

PESHAWAR - The president of the Sarhad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, expressed

APPreciation for the BVMW, a Germany-based firm, extending an interest-free loan facility to the business community of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. Ishaq empha­sized that this initiative would contribute to the growth of busi­ness and industrialization, leading to increased employment oppor­tunities and a new era of econom­ic prosperity and progress in the province. The positive remarks were made during a meeting with a delegation of German investors led by Mathew D Shaw, the coun­try representative of BVMW, at the chamber house.

The BVMW delegation, includ­ing Chairman Max Shaw, Senior Advisor Riffat Pervez, Business Consultant Amin Ahmad, and Ex­ecutive Assistant Areej Yousaf, presented details of a 10-million euro interest-free loan scheme for the business community of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. The loan pro­gram encompasses provisions for technical assistance, skill training programs, and equipment and ma­chinery support.

Fuad Ishaq expressed the SCCI’s desire to enhance bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Germany. He highlighted oppor­tunities for investment in various sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to strengthen Pak-German trade relations through joint ven­tures. Emphasizing the utiliza­tion of the 10-million euro inter­est-free loan for on-job training in the province, Ishaq underscored the need to elevate Pakistan’s im­ported products to international standards, thereby improving de­mand in the European market.

Furthermore, Ishaq invited Ger­man investors to consider invest­ments in sectors such as oil, nat­ural gas, hydel power generation, mines and minerals, marble, tour­ism, and gems through joint ven­tures. He positioned Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa as a strategic gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics, presenting opportuni­ties for foreign investors to access these markets through collabo­rations with local companies and businessmen.