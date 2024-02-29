German firm offers interest-free loan facility to KP traders

PESHAWAR - The president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq, expressed
APPreciation for the BVMW, a Germany-based firm, extending an interest-free loan facility to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ishaq emphasized that this initiative would contribute to the growth of business and industrialization, leading to increased employment opportunities and a new era of economic prosperity and progress in the province. The positive remarks were made during a meeting with a delegation of German investors led by Mathew D Shaw, the country representative of BVMW, at the chamber house.
The BVMW delegation, including Chairman Max Shaw, Senior Advisor Riffat Pervez, Business Consultant Amin Ahmad, and Executive Assistant Areej Yousaf, presented details of a 10-million euro interest-free loan scheme for the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The loan program encompasses provisions for technical assistance, skill training programs, and equipment and machinery support.
Fuad Ishaq expressed the SCCI’s desire to enhance bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Germany. He highlighted opportunities for investment in various sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to strengthen Pak-German trade relations through joint ventures. Emphasizing the utilization of the 10-million euro interest-free loan for on-job training in the province, Ishaq underscored the need to elevate Pakistan’s imported products to international standards, thereby improving demand in the European market.
Furthermore, Ishaq invited German investors to consider investments in sectors such as oil, natural gas, hydel power generation, mines and minerals, marble, tourism, and gems through joint ventures. He positioned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a strategic gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics, presenting opportunities for foreign investors to access these markets through collaborations with local companies and businessmen.