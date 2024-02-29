Global thought leaders to convene at inaugural Energy Summit 2024

KARACHI - Leading international and local experts in the energy, power, infrastructure, risk management, and insurance sectors are set to gather for the groundbreaking Energy Summit 2024, hosted by Fidelity Insurance Brokers/Lockton in Karachi on March 5. The summit aims to promote dialogue, knowledge sharing, and networking, addressing key challenges and opportunities in the energy and insurance sector.

Distinguished speakers confirmed for the event include Ata Khatib, Chairman Lockton MENA; Dr Jason Shirley, General Manager at ECP Energy and Chemical Professionals; Phil Pavey, Senior Underwriter at GCube Insurance Services; Pavel Chernoverkhskiy, Chief Underwriting Officer at Zurich Insurance Company; Khurram Ali Khan, CEO of Fidelity Insurance Brokers, along with other industry leaders representing independent power producers (IPPs) within Pakistan, oil and gas regulators, and accomplished insurance experts.

With an anticipated attendance of 400 stakeholders, including 40 international delegates, senior professionals, industry influencers, legal experts, investment bankers, and government officials, the summit promises valuable insights and networking opportunities. Hasan Rehman Muhammadi, Director FIB, emphasized that the conference will cover topics such as cyber risk management strategies, innovative insurance solutions, and the impact of regulatory changes on insurance practices in the energy sector.