Health officers monitoring anti-polio campaign

BAHAWALPUR - The five-day polio vaccination campaign is underway in Bahawalpur district to protect children up to five years of age from polio. Mobile teams are going door-to-door administering polio vaccines to children up to five years old. Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Syed Tanveer Shah, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Usama Pansota, WHO National Programme Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood, Focal Person Dr Khalid Chanar, Health Department officials, and relevant officers are monitoring the polio teams in the field. From the education sector, Boy Scouts at transit points are assisting parents in vaccinating children up to five years old against polio