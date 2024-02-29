Heavy rains wreck havoc in Gwadar, parts of Balochistan

Gwadar and surrounding areas were inundated after heavy rain hit south-western parts of Balochistan as a western disturbance has been affecting the province for over two days.

The relentless downpour, which continued for over 10 hours, lashed Gwadar as the absence of drainage system meant rainwater not only accumulated on the roads and streets but also submerged the residential and commercial properties.

Moreover, flooding is being reported in the streams and small rivers of affected area after soil could not absorb the massive quantity of water produced by the intense rains.

As a result, many locals have been forced to leave their homes and shift to safer places on a self-help basis. There are reports of several houses and buildings having collapsed along with suspension of electricity supply and internet services.

Pakistan is now witnessing more and more extreme weather events under the worsening climate change crisis as global warming means the westerly is carrying more water when compared with the past due to the higher evaporation rate produced by rising temperatures.

Moreover, weather pattern has been badly affected as rains are getting irregular and intense at the same time, which means more sunshine and long dry periods.

The Met Office says Gwadar received 125mm of rain during the past 24 hours [till 8am on Wednesday] which is addition to 57.80mm recorded a day earlier.

At the same time, heavy rain was also recorded in Jiwani – another town located on Balochistan coast to west of Gwadar – too where total amount stood at 137mm. Similar situation was witnessed in the north of Gwadar in Chagai and adjoining areas of south-western Balochistan; however, no rain data was available for these locations.

Dark clouds are still covering the skies over Gwadar [at 9:30am] with more moving in from Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province, which means the coastal town will receive more downpour in the coming hours.

At the same time, cloud cover is also visible over western and north-western Balochistan, as the Met Office has predicted more rain and thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) in northern and southwest of the province.

There are fears that the situation may worsen in the region as the Met Office says a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts on Feb 29 [Thursday] and may grip most parts of the country the following day, which will persist till Sunday.

Under the influence of this system widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills is expected in most parts of Balochistan till Friday, which will continue affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir till Sunday.

However, the western disturbance will remain active over Punjab and Islamabad till Saturday, while rain and thunderstorm is also expected in upper, western and south-western Sindh on Thursday and Friday.