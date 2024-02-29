House owner brutally killed by robbers

LAHORE - During a robbery in Stokatla area of Lahore, the robbers brutally killed the owner of the house for resisting the armed robbery and fled from the scene. According to reports four rob­bers carried out armed robbery. When the robbers entered the house, the owner of the house, Asif Butt, resisted the armed robbery during retalia­tion robbers killed the owner of the house. While escaping, the robbers fled the scene by taking two vehicles from the house. On receiving the in­formation of this unfortunate inci­dent, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Police have started investigation with the help of footage from CCTV cameras in­stalled around the house.

CCPO CALLS FOR PROVIDING TIMELY RELIEF TO CITIZENS VISITING POLICE STATIONS

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of senior police officers at his office to review the law and or­der situation and other professional matters. Various initiatives were dis­cussed to improve peace and public service delivery in Lahore. The CCPO emphasized the need for providing timely relief to citizens visiting police stations and warned that strict will be taken against the unlawful deten­tion of any civilian. He stressed not to detain innocent individuals and to promptly arrest the culprits. The CCPO advocated the utilization of modern technology to improve service delivery and asked the police officers to focus on professional policing and ensure the immediate registration of FIRs, emphasizing merit-based processes and zero tolerance for corruption. In­structions were given to maintain high standards of cleanliness and efficiency in police stations, transforming them into public service centers. Priority was set to accommodate vulnerable individuals, women, and elderly citi­zens visiting police stations, he said. It was further emphasized that the benefits of police reforms should reach the common man. To ensure citizens’ convenience, instructions were given to ensure smooth traffic flow and the CCPO directed the Chief Traffic Police Officer Lahore to remain in the field. It was reaffirmed that public relief and performance are the main priorities. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and citizens’ pro­tection will be ensured at all costs, the CCPO concluded. The meeting was at­tended by DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Capt (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, DIG (Secu­rity) Kamran Adil, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and DIG (Investiga­tion) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Ch., SP (Headquarters) Abdullah Lak, Divisional SPs, and others.