IFRC Deputy Regional Director for Asia-Pacific calls on PRCS chairman

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) was honoured to welcome Ms Juja Kim, Deputy Regional Director Asia-Pacific, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), on her inaugural visit to Pakistan. Kim’s visit culminated in a significant meeting with Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari at the PRCS National Headquarters, where they discussed strategies to enhance humanitarian efforts and strengthen PRCS’s operational capacity.
During the meeting, PRCS chairman extended a warm welcome to Kim, expressing gratitude for IFRC’s unwavering support to PRCS. He underscored PRCS’s response to the 2022 monsoon floods, which provided assistance to over 2.8 million affected individuals, and emphasised the crucial role of IFRC and ICRC in facilitating PRCS’s humanitarian efforts.
Highlighting the ongoing commitment of PRCS teams in the field, Laghari stressed the importance of sustained efforts in the recovery phase and appealed for continued support to bridge resource gaps. He specifically requested IFRC’s assistance in providing model shelter houses, livelihood opportunities, and ensuring the well-being of the flood affected communities.
In response, Juja Kim appreciated PRCS’s humanitarian efforts to help the affected people under the dynamic and forward-thinking leadership of Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari. She assured IFRC’s continuous support to PRCS. Kim outlined forthcoming initiatives such as the Strategic Development 2030 of the national society, partnership meetings, and operational planning, as well as support for peer-to-peer support through the IFRC network.
According to Juja Kim, “Climate change is unpredictable now leading to increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events. IFRC is supporting PRCS for climate change adaptation efforts to build the resilience of communities to climate change. In response to the 2022 monsoon floods, IFRC launched an Emergency Appeal to provide shelter, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and health support, food rations and cooked meals, and livelihoods for the flood affected communities in Pakistan. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with our host national society (PRCS) for the implementation of the flood recovery plan.”
Following the meeting, a ceremony was organised in honour of Juja Kim at the PRCS Auditorium, where she interacted with staff and volunteers. The event showcased PRCS’s impactful work through documentaries, highlighting initiatives such as model shelter houses, solar water filtration plants, Cash Voucher Assistance (CVA), and emergency response under the Mass Casualty Initiative Management. Kim applauded the dedication of PRCS staff and volunteers for their tireless humanitarian activities.
Kim’s visit underscored the strong partnership between IFRC and PRCS and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to alleviating the suffering of vulnerable communities and enhancing disaster response and recovery efforts.