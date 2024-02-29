Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC orders action for non-compliance of 5pc women seats quota rule

Our Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has instructed the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action on a plea filed by the Aurat Foundation regarding the non-compliance of the allocation of a 5 percent quota for women by political parties in the general elections.

A single bench of the IHC, headed by Chief Justice Aam­er Farooq, conducted a hear­ing on a petition filed by the Aurat Foundation against the non-compliance of Sec­tion 206 of the Elections Act 2017, which pertains to the allocation of a 5 percent quo­ta for women by political par­ties in general elections. The Foundation was represent­ed by its Executive Director, Naeem Ahmed Mirza, through his counsel, Advocate Fazalull­ah Farooq.

The IHC bench returned the case related to the violation of the 5% general seat quo­ta for women by political par­ties to the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP), stating that the general elections were scheduled for Thursday (yes­terday), and could not be halt­ed. The Chief Justice direct­ed the ECP to take action on the Aurat Foundation’s com­plaint after the elections, in ac­cordance with the law, and dis­posed of the matter.

Tribal dists eagerly vote in general elections

During the hearing, Justice Aamer sought an explanation from the ECP regarding the status of the 5% general seat tickets allocated by political parties and the actions taken by the ECP in cases where cer­tain political parties did not provide the required number of seats.

The ECP, through its law­yers, responded that the Aurat Foundation’s complaint and the affidavits of political par­ties were under consideration, and the ECP was in the process of evaluation. Subsequently, the bench sent the matter back to the ECP with the aforemen­tioned directions.

Naeem Ahmed Mirza, the ex­ecutive director of the Aurat Foundation, filed the petition, revealing that only PML-N and MQM-P had allocated over 5% of their party’s tickets to wom­en for 266 National Assem­bly seats, while other political parties failed to meet this re­quirement.

The petitioner stated that he had submitted an application to the ECP, urging it to act in accordance with the law and ensure that political parties observed the 5 percent wom­en quota in the award of tick­ets to their candidates. How­ever, the ECP had not taken any action on his application to date.

PPP urges CJP to take notice of internet disruption

He cited a letter written by the Aurat Foundation to the ECP, informing the commis­sion about the failure of ma­jor political parties to award 5 percent of tickets to female candidates and demanding le­gal action against them.

According to data shared by the petitioner, in the National Assembly, several parties, in­cluding the PPP, Jamaat-e-Isla­mi (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Tehreek Labbaik Paki­stan (TLP), JUI-F, and BNP, did not meet the requirement of allocating at least 5 percent of their tickets to women for gen­eral seats.

It added that, conversely, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pa­kistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) complied with the quota, with more than 5 per­cent of their tickets awarded to female candidates for the National Assembly.

The petition further stat­ed that in the Punjab Assem­bly, findings indicated that PML-N, PPPP, JI, MQM, and TLP did not fulfill the require­ment of allocating 5 percent of their tickets to women. No­tably, the PML-N, despite its national performance, also fell short in this regard at the provincial level.

Smooth voting in Khyber, minimal hiccups

It continued that similar trends were observed in the Sindh Assembly, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Assembly, and Ba­lochistan Assembly, where various parties failed to meet the 5 percent quota for female candidates on general seats. This issue underscores the on­going struggle for gender par­ity and representation within Pakistan’s political landscape.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709171065.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024