IMCG I-8/3 hosts intercollegiate singing contest

ISLAMABAD - Islam­abad colleges are having intercol­legiate events of different compe­titions nowadays. In this regard IMCG, I-8/3 recently hosted Inter­collegiate Singing Competition at Federal Board Auditorium.

The chief guest of the occasion was the renowned musician Ustad Raees Ahmad Khan (Hilal-e-Imti­az, Sitara-e-Imtiaz) while Princi­pal Prof Sadia Ibrar presided the ceremony. Judges for the occasion were Dr Ali Kumail Qazalbash, Us­man Raees and Aqdas Hashmi.

The first session comprised of Ghazal Singing. Moving diction put into melodious voices mesmerised the audience. Folk songs always have an air of nostalgic romance to them and in the next session the listeners were transported to the faraway lands of Heer-Ranjha and Sohni-Mahiwal.

Usman Raees and Aqdas Hashmi swept the audience off their feet with their passionate singing feats.

Ustad Raees Ali Khan not mere­ly touched the strings of the violin, but also touched the hearts of all present there. The beautiful cere­mony concluded with prize distri­bution.

In the Ghazal category, the con­solation prize went to FG Col­lege of Home Economics F-11/1. The Third Prize was won by IMCG F-10/2. Second Prize was bagged by IMCG Korang Town while IMCG F-6/2 Street 25, succeeded in claiming the First Prize.

While in Folk songs category, consolation prize went to IMCG Bhara Kahu and Third Prize to IMCG F-7/2. The host college won the Second Prize but sur­rendered it to IMCG I-8/4. IMCG I-8/3 yet again did a marvel­lous job by securing First Posi­tion in Folk Singing but surren­dered it to IMCG I-14.

At the end college principal along with chief guests presented college insignia to worthy judges.