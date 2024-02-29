International conference renews calls to combat human trafficking

ISLAMABAD - A two-day international conference on ‘Combating human trafficking and bonded labour of women and children’ on Wednesday renewed calls to combat human trafficking,
The conference, organised by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) in collaboration with the US Embassy and the Pakistan US Alumni Network (PUAN), concluded in Islamabad. The conference was attended by Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schoofer, DG National Police Bureau Dr Ehsan Sadiq, Executive Director SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas, foreign diplomats, parliamentarians, police service and FIA officers, and civil society members.
The conference was organised to raise awareness about the critical issue of human trafficking with a special focus on the most vulnerable segment of Pakistani society.
Speaking at the conference, US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schoofer praised SSDO’s significant efforts in preventing human trafficking and forced labour.
He emphasised the importance of everyone playing a role in preventing human trafficking and assured continuous support for eradicating Trafficking in Persons (TIP) from countries, including Pakistan, highlighting the need to work on modern techniques.
Addressing the conference as a guest of honour, FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir commended the efforts of SSDO and FIA for organising the event and highlighting the legal actions taken against the culprits across Pakistan.
He said that human trafficking is a crime that knows no borders, affecting individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds, and must be dealt with an iron fist.
The FIA DG also highlighted Pakistan’s alignment with international protocols that strengthen its position in tackling transnational trafficking and promote cooperation with other nations. He stressed that the agency’s approach is to remain vigilant and adaptive to stay ahead of traffickers, leveraging innovation and technology to ensure the safety of citizens.
SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said that SSDO collaborates with the FIA, provincial police, and other line departments to enhance collaboration and coordination among stakeholders to combat TIP and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Pakistan. Despite consistently being placed on the Tier II Watch List in the US Department of State’s annual TIP reports since 2015, Pakistan’s ranking has significantly improved in the 2022 and 2023 reports.
National and international civil society organisations, such as the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), have played a key role in building capacity, fostering coordination, and raising awareness among various stakeholders, including policymakers, law enforcement agencies, government officials, victim service providers, victims, and the media.
Various sessions were held, especially on amplifying women’s voices on TIP efforts, the role of citizens in combating human trafficking, and strengthening the legal framework to combat TIP.
All stakeholders discussed the progress made so far, the challenges faced, lessons learned, and prepared a way forward for the implementation of the legal framework on Trafficking in Persons (TIP).
In his closing remarks, the Director-General of the National Police Bureau Dr Ehsan Sadiq emphasised the significance of the conference, highlighting its role in improving the implementation of the legal framework on Trafficking in Persons (TIP). He also noted that it would assist the government in complying with international commitments and protocols on TIP. He commended SSDO for taking the initiative to convene all stakeholders on a single platform to eradicate the menace of TIP from Pakistan.
The conference concluded with the adoption of a declaration that called for a renewed commitment to combating human trafficking and forced labour. The declaration also called for the strengthening of international cooperation and the implementation of effective measures to protect victims of human trafficking.