International conference renews calls to combat human trafficking

ISLAMABAD - A two-day international confer­ence on ‘Combating human traf­ficking and bonded labour of women and children’ on Wednes­day renewed calls to combat hu­man trafficking,

The conference, organised by the Sustainable Social Develop­ment Organization (SSDO) in col­laboration with the US Embassy and the Pakistan US Alumni Net­work (PUAN), concluded in Islam­abad. The conference was attend­ed by Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, US Embassy Depu­ty Chief of Mission Andrew Schoof­er, DG National Police Bureau Dr Ehsan Sadiq, Executive Director SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas, foreign diplomats, parliamentarians, po­lice service and FIA officers, and civil society members.

The conference was organised to raise awareness about the critical issue of human trafficking with a special focus on the most vulner­able segment of Pakistani society.

Speaking at the conference, US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schoofer praised SSDO’s significant efforts in preventing hu­man trafficking and forced labour.

He emphasised the importance of everyone playing a role in pre­venting human trafficking and assured continuous support for eradicating Trafficking in Persons (TIP) from countries, including Pakistan, highlighting the need to work on modern techniques.

Addressing the conference as a guest of honour, FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir commended the ef­forts of SSDO and FIA for organis­ing the event and highlighting the legal actions taken against the cul­prits across Pakistan.

He said that human trafficking is a crime that knows no borders, af­fecting individuals of all ages, gen­ders, and backgrounds, and must be dealt with an iron fist.

The FIA DG also highlighted Paki­stan’s alignment with international protocols that strengthen its posi­tion in tackling transnational traf­ficking and promote cooperation with other nations. He stressed that the agency’s approach is to re­main vigilant and adaptive to stay ahead of traffickers, leveraging in­novation and technology to ensure the safety of citizens.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said that SSDO col­laborates with the FIA, provincial police, and other line departments to enhance collaboration and co­ordination among stakeholders to combat TIP and Smuggling of Mi­grants (SOM) in Pakistan. Despite consistently being placed on the Tier II Watch List in the US Depart­ment of State’s annual TIP reports since 2015, Pakistan’s ranking has significantly improved in the 2022 and 2023 reports.

National and international civil society organisations, such as the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO), have played a key role in building capacity, fos­tering coordination, and raising awareness among various stake­holders, including policymakers, law enforcement agencies, gov­ernment officials, victim service providers, victims, and the media.

Various sessions were held, es­pecially on amplifying women’s voices on TIP efforts, the role of citizens in combating human traf­ficking, and strengthening the le­gal framework to combat TIP.

All stakeholders discussed the progress made so far, the challeng­es faced, lessons learned, and pre­pared a way forward for the imple­mentation of the legal framework on Trafficking in Persons (TIP).

In his closing remarks, the Direc­tor-General of the National Police Bureau Dr Ehsan Sadiq empha­sised the significance of the con­ference, highlighting its role in im­proving the implementation of the legal framework on Trafficking in Persons (TIP). He also noted that it would assist the government in complying with internation­al commitments and protocols on TIP. He commended SSDO for tak­ing the initiative to convene all stakeholders on a single platform to eradicate the menace of TIP from Pakistan.

The conference concluded with the adoption of a declaration that called for a renewed commitment to combating human trafficking and forced labour. The declaration also called for the strengthening of international cooperation and the implementation of effective meas­ures to protect victims of human trafficking.