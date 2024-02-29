Islamabad Traffic Division commits to regulate traffic during PSL

ISLAMABAD - A high level meeting was held in Traffic Headquarters Islamabad for evolving a comprehensive traffic management plan during Pakistan Super League (PSL), informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. He said that the meeting was organized and chaired by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO)/ SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said. He added the Islamabad Capital Police is committed to ensuring seamless traffic flow throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament while also prioritizing the convenience of road users to the fullest extent possible. According to police spokesman, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk chaired a meeting at the Traffic Headquarters to deliberate on traffic management strategies during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The meeting was attended by all zonal DSP’s, moharrars and other officials. The primary objective of the meeting was to guarantee seamless traffic flow throughout the event and evaluate potential measures to facilitate travel and assist citizens effectively. During the meeting, special instructions were issued to Zonal DSPs aimed at bolstering the efficacy of legal actions against individuals violating traffic laws. Zonal in-charges were tasked with spearheading these efforts, with a firm commitment to taking stringent administrative actions against any instances of negligence or misconduct observed within their jurisdictions.