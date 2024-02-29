JUI-F likely to to sit on opposition benches

Noor Alam Khan of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI- F) has said that the party will sit on the opposition benches.

Talking to media on arrival at the Parliament House on Thursday, he said the party knows how to raise voice while sitting on the opposition benches.

Khan said that the party has been fighting for the country and not for an individual. “We have always raised our voice for the masses and continue to do so,” he added.

He said that the JUI-F would raise voice against inflation, [deteriorating] law and order or royalty.

“Whether for the country or for the institutions, we will talk about everything,” Khan continued.

He said that everyone should protest. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) involves foreign countries in Pakistan's politics. “Should we hand our internal matters over to the US and the IMF,” he stated.

“People should ask National Assembly members what they are writing to foreign countries,” he concluded.