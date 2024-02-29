Key changes in federal cabinet expected this time

ISLAMABAD - The upcoming federal government, led by Pakistan Muslim league (N), has initially decided to keep the size of the cabinet short, however, the boss of the finance team would be the prime minister himself.

Credible sources told this scribe that PMLN’s top leadership has decided to make Senator Ishaq Dar as next foreign minister, while incumbent caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar would continue to perform her duties as advisor to the PM on Finance.

While former minister of state Ayesha Ghaus Pasha will also be inducted in the finance team as minister