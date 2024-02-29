Khattak, Mian Iftikhar cast vote in Manki Sharif, Pabbi

NOWSHERA - Polling pro­ceeded smoothly in Nowshera, Charsadda, and Mardan, marked by long queues at both urban and rural polling stations. Notably, at Government Primary School Dheri Ishaq, Mohib Banda, Aman­kot, and Azakhel Payan in NA 34 Nowshera-II, a battleground for PPP, PTI, JUIF, and ANP candidates, voters patiently waited.

Security personnel were strate­gically stationed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in NA 34 Nowshera-I and NA 33 Nowshera II. Former KP Infor­mation Minister and ANP Central General Secretary, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, cast his vote in Pabbi for PK 89 Nowshera. Similarly, PTI Parliamentarians Chairman Per­vez Khattak voted at Manki Sharif in NA 33 Nowshera-I, facing chal­lenges from notable opponents.

Candidates set up private poll­ing camps to educate young vot­ers, fostering civic engagement. A young voter, Ehtisham Qaiser, ex­pressed fulfillment at voting for the first time and encouraged oth­ers to make informed decisions for the next five years.

In Mardan district, polling pro­gressed efficiently in Katlang, Baghdada, Takht Bhai, Mayar, and Hoti, witnessing long queues, in­cluding women and youth. Female voters, like Samina, Sidra, and Wa­jiha, praised the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan’s arrangements and emphasized the national duty of voting.

Charsadda district also experi­enced active voter turnout at poll­ing stations in Prang, Tangi, Wali Bagh, Nisatta, and Rajar. Senior citizens, women, persons with dis­abilities, farmers, laborers, and the general public participated, reflecting a diverse and engaged electorate.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq, after casting his vote at Mo­hib Banda Nowshera, highlighted voting as a national obligation and urged citizens to exercise their right to franchise early in the day for a decisive future government.