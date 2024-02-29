Khattak, Mian Iftikhar cast vote in Manki Sharif, Pabbi

NOWSHERA - Polling proceeded smoothly in Nowshera, Charsadda, and Mardan, marked by long queues at both urban and rural polling stations. Notably, at Government Primary School Dheri Ishaq, Mohib Banda, Amankot, and Azakhel Payan in NA 34 Nowshera-II, a battleground for PPP, PTI, JUIF, and ANP candidates, voters patiently waited.
Security personnel were strategically stationed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations in NA 34 Nowshera-I and NA 33 Nowshera II. Former KP Information Minister and ANP Central General Secretary, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, cast his vote in Pabbi for PK 89 Nowshera. Similarly, PTI Parliamentarians Chairman Pervez Khattak voted at Manki Sharif in NA 33 Nowshera-I, facing challenges from notable opponents.
Candidates set up private polling camps to educate young voters, fostering civic engagement. A young voter, Ehtisham Qaiser, expressed fulfillment at voting for the first time and encouraged others to make informed decisions for the next five years.
In Mardan district, polling progressed efficiently in Katlang, Baghdada, Takht Bhai, Mayar, and Hoti, witnessing long queues, including women and youth. Female voters, like Samina, Sidra, and Wajiha, praised the Election Commission of Pakistan’s arrangements and emphasized the national duty of voting.
Charsadda district also experienced active voter turnout at polling stations in Prang, Tangi, Wali Bagh, Nisatta, and Rajar. Senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities, farmers, laborers, and the general public participated, reflecting a diverse and engaged electorate.
Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq, after casting his vote at Mohib Banda Nowshera, highlighted voting as a national obligation and urged citizens to exercise their right to franchise early in the day for a decisive future government.