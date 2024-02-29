KMU-IHS Swat organises HULT prize event

PESHAWAR - The KMU-IHS Swat En­trepreneurs Club, in col­laboration with the Busi­ness Incubation Center (KUBIC), marked a sig­nificant milestone in so­cial entrepreneurship by successfully organizing a HULT Prize event at Mal­akand University’s Busi­ness Incubation Center.

The event, graced by the esteemed presence of Malakand University’s vice chancellor, Prof Dr. Rasheed Ahmad, attract­ed distinguished profes­sors, students, and Saba Khan, Lecturer in Radi­ology at KMU IHS Swat, ORIC, and Management, who served as judges.

The occasion resonat­ed with innovation as stu­dents presented their pi­oneering ideas in social entrepreneurship. Two startup teams emerged victorious: ‘Roots of To­morrow,’ composed of Mahnoor Arshad, Samia Khushbakht, and Mah­noor Alam, and the ‘Blue Guardians,’ comprising Af­shan Farid and Kiran Ali. Their outstanding per­formance secures them a coveted place in the HULT Prize semifinals, sched­uled to be held in Dubai, UAE later this year.

This remarkable ac­complishment stands as a testament to the dil­igence, ingenuity, and unwavering support of their institutional men­tors—Wasim Ul Haq, Team Leader KUBIC, Dr. Qareeb Ullah PT, Acting director KMU-IHS Swat, and Ahsan Saidal, Focal Person of KMU-BIC at KMU-IHS Swat.