KMU-IHS Swat organises HULT prize event

PESHAWAR - The KMU-IHS Swat Entrepreneurs Club, in collaboration with the Business Incubation Center (KUBIC), marked a significant milestone in social entrepreneurship by successfully organizing a HULT Prize event at Malakand University’s Business Incubation Center.
The event, graced by the esteemed presence of Malakand University’s vice chancellor, Prof Dr. Rasheed Ahmad, attracted distinguished professors, students, and Saba Khan, Lecturer in Radiology at KMU IHS Swat, ORIC, and Management, who served as judges.
The occasion resonated with innovation as students presented their pioneering ideas in social entrepreneurship. Two startup teams emerged victorious: ‘Roots of Tomorrow,’ composed of Mahnoor Arshad, Samia Khushbakht, and Mahnoor Alam, and the ‘Blue Guardians,’ comprising Afshan Farid and Kiran Ali. Their outstanding performance secures them a coveted place in the HULT Prize semifinals, scheduled to be held in Dubai, UAE later this year.
This remarkable accomplishment stands as a testament to the diligence, ingenuity, and unwavering support of their institutional mentors—Wasim Ul Haq, Team Leader KUBIC, Dr. Qareeb Ullah PT, Acting director KMU-IHS Swat, and Ahsan Saidal, Focal Person of KMU-BIC at KMU-IHS Swat.