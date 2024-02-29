Thursday, February 29, 2024
KP CM acknowledges health secy’s leadership

February 29, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Ar­shad Hussain Shah presented an appreciation letter to Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam in ac­knowledgment of his unwavering dedication and exemplary lead­ership in advancing healthcare in the province.

Mahmood Aslam, serving as Sec­retary Health, demonstrated pru­dent management in navigating numerous challenges within the health department. 

Notably, his initiatives included effective dengue control measures in 2023, the rationalization of so­cial health protection initiatives, and the efficient utilization of re­sources, such as e-tagging and ra­tionalization of stored equipment worth millions of rupees.

His leadership also ensured the continuity of healthcare fa­cilities in outsourced hospitals of merged districts. In the face of adversity, Mr. Aslam exhib­ited extraordinary dedication, commitment, and strategic plan­ning, significantly contributing to overcoming challenges and sav­ing countless lives. His innovative solutions have notably improved the overall health situation in the province.

The accomplishments achieved under Mr. Aslam’s leadership re­flect a steadfast commitment to the well-being of citizens and set a commendable standard for good governance in the health­care sector.

