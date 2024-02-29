Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP Election Commissioner reviews Peshawar polling stations

Our Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  Provincial Election Commission­er Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sham­shad Khan, conducted a thorough visit to various polling stations in Peshawar on Thursday to assess the electoral process. He was ac­companied by SSP Operation Pe­shawar Kashif Abbasi, Regional Election Commissioner Peshawar Saeed Ahmed, and Deputy Com­missioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir. Khan engaged in discussions with polling staff in Faqirabad and Gul Bahar, emphasizing their crucial responsibilities. He also interact­ed with political parties’ polling agents, discussing electoral pro­cedures, and commended them for their courteous involvement in the election process. The Election Commissioner directed them to fulfill their duties with utmost re­sponsibility. Khan also engaged in a positive conversation with me­dia representatives, highlighting the importance of democratic par­ticipation at polling stations for the country’s stability and prog­ress. Expressing satisfaction with the election arrangements, Khan appealed to the public to exercise their voting right responsibly, con­tributing to the consolidation of democratic practices and the na­tion’s prosperity.

Tribal dists eagerly vote in general elections

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, cast his vote at Irrigation Colo­ny Warsak Road Polling Station, accompanied by his wife, sons Fayyaz Ali and Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali. He urged people to respect each other and exer­cise their voting rights, abiding by the norms of democracy. Governor Ghulam Ali congratulated the na­tion and the Election Commission for the conduct of a peaceful elec­tion and hailed the role of secu­rity forces and police in ensuring law and order during the elector­al process.

In another development, Town police arrested an impersonat­ed policeman from a polling sta­tion and shifted him to the po­lice station for interrogation. A man wearing police uniform was taken into custody on suspicion from a polling station of the na­tional assembly constituency NA-31, Peshawar, and a 30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession. 

PPP urges CJP to take notice of internet disruption

The arrested impersonator was identified as Saqib Khan, son of Hussain Khan, resident of Warsak road. It was learnt that the arrest­ed impersonator was the gunman of the wife of Yaseen Khalil, a can­didate of Awami National Party and Ex MPA of PTI. Police shifted the arrested impersonator to the police station Town for interroga­tion, and lodged an FIR under rel­evant sections of CrPC and started further investigations.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709171065.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024