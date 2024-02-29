KP Election Commissioner reviews Peshawar polling stations

PESHAWAR - Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shamshad Khan, conducted a thorough visit to various polling stations in Peshawar on Thursday to assess the electoral process. He was accompanied by SSP Operation Peshawar Kashif Abbasi, Regional Election Commissioner Peshawar Saeed Ahmed, and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir. Khan engaged in discussions with polling staff in Faqirabad and Gul Bahar, emphasizing their crucial responsibilities. He also interacted with political parties’ polling agents, discussing electoral procedures, and commended them for their courteous involvement in the election process. The Election Commissioner directed them to fulfill their duties with utmost responsibility. Khan also engaged in a positive conversation with media representatives, highlighting the importance of democratic participation at polling stations for the country’s stability and progress. Expressing satisfaction with the election arrangements, Khan appealed to the public to exercise their voting right responsibly, contributing to the consolidation of democratic practices and the nation’s prosperity.
Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, cast his vote at Irrigation Colony Warsak Road Polling Station, accompanied by his wife, sons Fayyaz Ali and Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali. He urged people to respect each other and exercise their voting rights, abiding by the norms of democracy. Governor Ghulam Ali congratulated the nation and the Election Commission for the conduct of a peaceful election and hailed the role of security forces and police in ensuring law and order during the electoral process.
In another development, Town police arrested an impersonated policeman from a polling station and shifted him to the police station for interrogation. A man wearing police uniform was taken into custody on suspicion from a polling station of the national assembly constituency NA-31, Peshawar, and a 30-bore pistol was recovered from his possession.
The arrested impersonator was identified as Saqib Khan, son of Hussain Khan, resident of Warsak road. It was learnt that the arrested impersonator was the gunman of the wife of Yaseen Khalil, a candidate of Awami National Party and Ex MPA of PTI. Police shifted the arrested impersonator to the police station Town for interrogation, and lodged an FIR under relevant sections of CrPC and started further investigations.