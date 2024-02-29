KP govt takes notice of substandard CNG cylinders

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is addressing the surge in incidents involving substandard CNG cylinders exploding in vehicles across the province.
The Home department has directed officials from district and transport administrations to initiate a crackdown on vehicles equipped with substandard CNG cylinders.
Simultaneously, the Energy & Power department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued a stern warning to owners of public transport vehicles, such as buses, rickshaws, and wagons, using non-standard CNG cylinders.
These owners are instructed to promptly replace substandard cylinders with those recommended by OGRA, adhering to relevant rules. Failure to comply may result in fines for violators.
This proactive approach aims to ensure public safety by preventing potentially hazardous incidents associated with faulty CNG cylinders.