KP govt takes notice of substandard CNG cylinders

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is addressing the surge in incidents in­volving substandard CNG cylinders exploding in ve­hicles across the province.

The Home department has directed officials from district and trans­port administrations to initiate a crackdown on vehicles equipped with substandard CNG cylin­ders.

Simultaneously, the En­ergy & Power depart­ment in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa issued a stern warning to owners of public transport vehi­cles, such as buses, rick­shaws, and wagons, us­ing non-standard CNG cylinders.

These owners are in­structed to prompt­ly replace substandard cylinders with those rec­ommended by OGRA, ad­hering to relevant rules. Failure to comply may re­sult in fines for violators.

This proactive ap­proach aims to ensure public safety by prevent­ing potentially hazardous incidents associated with faulty CNG cylinders.