Lahore court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-killer

LAHORE - A special court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in murder-cum-rape of a minor girl. The court handed down death penalty on three counts to the accused, Nadeem Naseer, besides imposing a fine of Rs 500,000. Additional District and Sessions Judge Ayesha Imitiaz, presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial and convicted the accused on proving guilt. The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses and heard arguments of parties, during the proceedings.