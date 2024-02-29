Leaders of allied parties call on Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party called on Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (F) (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the delegation of allied parties requested Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a vote.

As per details, the delegation of the allied parties included Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Saad Rafiq, Rana Tanveer, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sadiq Sanjrani, Khalid Magsi, Senator Abdul Qadir, Abdul Aleem Khan and Salik Hussain.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Maulana Ataur Rehman, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Mufti Misbahuddin, Aslam Ghori, Hafiz Hamdullah, Usman Badini and Noor Alam Khan represented JUI-F in the meeting. During the meeting, they also discussed the political situation in the country.

Talking about the meeting, Ayaz Sadiq, the nominee for speaker slot in the National Assembly from the allied parties, has said that we all went to meet the JUI-F chief and request him to vote for us. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman was with us in the previous PDM government.

Ayaz Sadiq further said that allied parties delegation had a very good conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and added that a meeting between heads of allied parties and JUI-F chief will be held today (Thursday).