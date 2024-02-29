Thursday, February 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC confirms interim bail of 12 accused

LHC confirms interim bail of 12 accused
APP
February 29, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday confirmed the interim bail of 12 accused in­volved in attacking the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad, during May-9 riots.

The court confirmed the interim bail of the accused including Younas, Muhammad Ishaq, Luqman, Haid­er, Waqas Amin, Malik Sharafat, Faisal, Malik Umar Nawaz, Kashif and Nadeem, on com­pletion of arguments by the parties.

The two-member bench, headed by Jus­tice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1709188048.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024