LHC confirms interim bail of 12 accused

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday confirmed the interim bail of 12 accused in­volved in attacking the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad, during May-9 riots.

The court confirmed the interim bail of the accused including Younas, Muhammad Ishaq, Luqman, Haid­er, Waqas Amin, Malik Sharafat, Faisal, Malik Umar Nawaz, Kashif and Nadeem, on com­pletion of arguments by the parties.

The two-member bench, headed by Jus­tice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused.