LHC confirms interim bail of 12 accused

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday confirmed the interim bail of 12 accused involved in attacking the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad, during May-9 riots.
The court confirmed the interim bail of the accused including Younas, Muhammad Ishaq, Luqman, Haider, Waqas Amin, Malik Sharafat, Faisal, Malik Umar Nawaz, Kashif and Nadeem, on completion of arguments by the parties.
The two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused.