Long queues of voters witnessed in Kohat, Hangu

KOHAT - Following a four-hour polling process, large numbers of voters, especially young and female, thronged to polling stations in Kohat, Karak, and Hangu districts on Thursday noon to cast their votes.

In Kohat, long queues were observed at polling sta­tions in Jarma, Shakardara, and other areas, creating a peaceful atmosphere as voters decided the fate of political stalwarts, including Pakistan Muslim League (N) former senator Abbas Afridi, ex MNA Sharyar Af­ridi of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf, and Saifullah Bangash of JUIF, besides independent candidates.

Seth Saifullah Khan Bangash and Abbas Afridi cast their votes at native polling stations in Kohat. In KP-90, PTI district president Aftab Iqbal faced a three-time election winner, independent candidate Amjad Afridi, who remained associated with various polit­ical parties.

Amjad Afridi, influential in the constituency, and his brother, PML-N’s Abbas Afridi, carried out mas­sive development work in Kohat, potentially bene­fiting the latter. JUI-F candidate Mohammad Shoaib of Darra Adamkhel also enjoys significant voter sup­port. In PK 91 Kohat, PTI has fielded Daud Afridi against party dissident Imtiaz Qureshi, contesting in­dependently.

Former minister Ziaullah Bangash, now with PTI-Parliamentarians, competes in the electoral are­na of KP-92, challenged by PTI nominee Shafi Jan. Jo­har Saifullah Khan Bangash of the JUI-F and Dr. Zu­lfiqar of the PPP also vie for victory.

Voters at polling stations in Takht e Nasrati and other areas in Karak district turned out in large num­bers, expressing dedication despite personal com­mitments.