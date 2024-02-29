Long queues of voters witnessed in Kohat, Hangu

KOHAT - Following a four-hour polling process, large numbers of voters, especially young and female, thronged to polling stations in Kohat, Karak, and Hangu districts on Thursday noon to cast their votes.
In Kohat, long queues were observed at polling stations in Jarma, Shakardara, and other areas, creating a peaceful atmosphere as voters decided the fate of political stalwarts, including Pakistan Muslim League (N) former senator Abbas Afridi, ex MNA Sharyar Afridi of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf, and Saifullah Bangash of JUIF, besides independent candidates.
Seth Saifullah Khan Bangash and Abbas Afridi cast their votes at native polling stations in Kohat. In KP-90, PTI district president Aftab Iqbal faced a three-time election winner, independent candidate Amjad Afridi, who remained associated with various political parties.
Amjad Afridi, influential in the constituency, and his brother, PML-N’s Abbas Afridi, carried out massive development work in Kohat, potentially benefiting the latter. JUI-F candidate Mohammad Shoaib of Darra Adamkhel also enjoys significant voter support. In PK 91 Kohat, PTI has fielded Daud Afridi against party dissident Imtiaz Qureshi, contesting independently.
Former minister Ziaullah Bangash, now with PTI-Parliamentarians, competes in the electoral arena of KP-92, challenged by PTI nominee Shafi Jan. Johar Saifullah Khan Bangash of the JUI-F and Dr. Zulfiqar of the PPP also vie for victory.
Voters at polling stations in Takht e Nasrati and other areas in Karak district turned out in large numbers, expressing dedication despite personal commitments.