MDA seals over 26 unapproved buildings

MULTAN - The Multan Development Authority (MDA) enforcement team raided unapproved and non-commercialisation buildings and sealed over 26 unapproved buildings. Under the directions of MDA Director General (DG) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram, the MDA enforcement team took action against unapproved commercial constructions and sealed Muhammad Ali’s illegal and unapproved under-construction commercial warehouse in Al-Qaim Town, illegal commercial halls of Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Ajmal on Vehari Road.

Six unapproved shops by Khalid Maqbool, two shops by Aslam, four shops by Ahmed and four unapproved shops by Khalid Chaudhry were sealed on Naubahar Nahar Road.

Likewise, four unapproved shops of Rana Adeel at Multan Bypass Road were sealed. Apart from this, Tasty Garden Restaurant on Bahawalpur Road and Sanjuk Palace Wedding Hall in Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony were also sealed. The walls of Latif-ur- Rehman’s unauthorised service station near Bakhtawar Amin Hospital on the Northern Bypass Road were demolished.

Encroachments were also removed from Vehari Chowk, T Chowk, and Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. Rashid Sajid’s under-construction commercial structure, shed, etc were demolished with the help of machinery on the plot of Punjab Small Industries near Ngana Chowk on the same road. Further, encroachments were also removed from Model Town and Faiz Aam Chowk. Apart from this, encroachments on the Ram Kali Multan Bypass Road in the form of illegal truck parking were removed in the context of redressal of public complaints.