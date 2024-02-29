Thursday, February 29, 2024
Mian Channu school girl killed in accident

Incident happened when 13-year-old Sheeza was crossing the road

Our Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL  -   A teenager female student on Wednesday was crushed to death by a speeding car at Circle Road, Mian Chanu.

According to police, the girl named Sheeza, aged around 12-13 years, an eighth-class student, was hit intensively when she was crossing the road. Her fellow named Zainub, aged around 8-9 years, studying in fifth grade received multiple injuries as a result of striking by the vehicle.

Both of the victims were students of a local private school.

They were removed to DHQ hospital by rescuers where the medic pronounced Sheza to be dead, while Zainub was admitted to undergo treatment for fractures and bruises on multiple parts of the body.

The car driver escaped swiftly soon after the accident.

The police registered a case into the incident while further investigation was underway.

Our Staff Reporter

